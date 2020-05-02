Obituary: Thomas Ervine Roebuck Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thomas (Tom) Ervine Roebuck Johnson, loving husband and father, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Tom was born May 17,1953 in Phoenix, Arizona to Marvin and Patricia (Thomas) Johnson. Tom grew up in Phoenix where he attended Central High School and graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. One of Tom's proudest work experiences was working for Vice President George H.W. Bush on his Advance Travel Team.

Always an adventure enthusiast, Tom loved traveling the world. Some of his experiences included grizzly bear hunting in Siberia, walking the streets of Paris, taking a spontaneous trip with his father to Lisbon, and most recently traveling to Ireland to visit his daughter.

Tom was an exceptional cook. He was known for breaking with tradition by roasting a pig at Thanksgiving. He loved grilling his famous leg of lamb on the beach in La Jolla, CA- one of Tom's favorite places. Tom's love for food and cooking has been thankfully passed down to his children. Tom enjoyed spending time with his loving wife and dog, cooking for his family, golfing with friends, and fishing with his son at Lee's Ferry.