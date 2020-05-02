Obituary: Ryan Parrott

Ryan Parrott, 39, died suddenly of natural causes April 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1980 and lived in Prescott, Flagstaff and Prescott Valley. Born with profound cerebral palsy, he experienced numerous medical conditions over his lifetime.
Ryan had an amazing laugh and enjoyed hearing people sneeze and blow their nose. He liked van rides over bumpy roads, loved his many dogs and cats, enjoyed strolls in a warm breeze, and songs about ‘home'. Ryan appreciated the simple, meaningful things in life: family, friends, food and fun. Although his body did not work well, he understood far more than anyone imagined.
Ryan spent most of his life with family and was deeply loved. He received wonderful care from the kind people at Chandler-Gilbert Arc group home in Prescott Valley whose staff brought much joy and comfort over the past two years. Ryan touched the lives of many, and was a teacher for those willing to learn from his life. His family thanks his amazing caregivers, teachers, doctors, dental hygienists, massage therapists, and friends.
Ryan is recently predeceased by his grandmothers, JoAnn Parrott and Jean Tone; aunt, Tami Knapp; and dear friend Linda Graf. He leaves behind his parents, Gary and Molly Parrott; brother, Samuel (Jasmine Lucas); sister, Andrea Parrott-Johnson (Oliver) and newborn niece, Delta; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
We celebrate Ryan for the smiles he brought our family and the love he brought to our hearts. He taught us more than he'll ever know. Ryan caught his last ride on the setting moon to travel among the stars. So long, sweet boy.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Chandler-Gilbert Arc or United Animal Friends.
