Obituary: Ronald Barnes

Ronald Dean Barnes, 78, of Flagstaff AZ, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 with family by his side. Ron was born in Indianapolis, IN on April 30, 1941 to Bertha June and Walter Robert Barnes. Ron graduated in 1959 from Shields High School in Seymour, IN. He attended Indiana State University, where he obtained a B.S. and M.S. in Education. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Sue Henley, on September 3, 1961.

Ron taught high school and middle school for many years in Indiana and New Jersey. As a skilled draftsman, he also designed custom millwork installations for clients. Ron was a talented musician who enjoyed playing saxophone and clarinet for dance bands in his younger years. He was a 50-year Freemason and an Eagle Scout. Ron especially enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading and spending time with family. He was deeply loved and will be missed by family and friends.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandy Barnes of Flagstaff; daughter, Laura Winkler (Kent) of Flagstaff; son, Barrett Barnes of Charlottesville, VA; son, Garrett Barnes (Julie) of Rome, Ga; grandchildren: Sandra Winkler of Washington, D.C., Cannon Winkler of Nelspruit, South Africa, Grace and Anne Barnes of Charlottesville, VA, Carson and Leigh Barnes of Rome, GA and Parker and Chandler Robinson of Rome, GA. He is preceded in death by parents, Bertha June and Walter R. Barnes.

A family memorial service will be held in Indiana at a later date.

