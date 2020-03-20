Obituary: Robert Krall

You have free articles remaining.
Robert C. Krall passed away suddenly and peacefully of natural causes on March 9, 2020 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was 64 years old. Bob was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming on November 14, 1955 to Florence and Robert Krall. He spent his childhood surrounded by a large extended family. He attended Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Salt Lake City where he graduated in 1974. Bob played both basketball and football while at Judge. He attended the University of San Francisco, the University of Utah and received a BS in Electronics Engineering from Weber State University in 1984. Bob worked as researcher in the Cardiology Section at the University of Utah School of Medicine, developing early mapping techniques for the electrical pathways in the heart. Bob married Julie Davis in 1981. Together they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where he was employed by W.L. Gore Company doing biomedical research and development, mostly with respect to implanted cardiac and vascular devices. He is named on several patents developed during his tenure at Gore that continue to contribute to the health of patients. He retired in 2016 after more than 30 years with W.L. Gore. Bob and Julie have two sons; Brayden Davis Krall (Desiree Bartlett) of Flagstaff, Arizona and Jared Christopher Krall (Emma Claypool) of Cheney, Washington, and one grandson (Adam Davis Tew). His sons and grandson were the focus of his life. He is also survived by his mother Florence Bertagnolli Krall Shepard of Salt Lake City, his two sisters, Kathryn Morton of Salt Lake City, Utah and Lisi Krall of Cortland, New York, his brother Matthew Krall (Marie Foreman) of Ogden, Utah, and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Robert W. Krall, his stepmother Betty Krall, and his stepfather Paul H. Shepard.
Bob was a man who walked lightly on this planet, prayed daily, and rejoiced in the blessing of the earth and its beauty. He was a man with a sense of humor, a wild streak, and a love of God and family. He will be missed by the many who knew and loved him. A memorial service will take place in Kemmerer, Wyoming when the snow melts, the ground dries, and his ashes can be carried on the Wyoming wind off the many ridges he roamed during his life.
