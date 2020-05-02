Obituary: Richard C Thomas

Richard C. Thomas, 64 of St. Joseph, MO and Flagstaff, AZ, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born to Benjamin and Stella (Croft) Thomas. Rick was a rural route letter carrier and the President of the Arizona Rural Letter Carriers Union. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was also an Assistant Scout Leader for Flagstaff Troup 31 and was an Eagle Scout himself. Rick enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hiking. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his two granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Zachary Thomas. Survivors include daughter, Aubrey Smith (Steve), sister Sherry Ciolek (Michael), brother Donald Thomas (Diane) and granddaughters Sydni Skyla and Asia Elizabeth and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory in St. Joseph MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Flagstaff Boy Scouts, Flagstaff Troup 31.