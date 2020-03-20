Obituary: Mary Daulton

On March 16, 2020, Mary Frances Daulton at the age of 80 went to be with the Lord. She was surrounded by her family and loving husband. Mary was born on November 6, 1939, in Ringgold, KY to Luther and Hattie Mae Baker. Mary's father passed away when she was only three years old, leaving her mother to raise Mary and her four older siblings, Dillard, Gerald, Dormis, and Fayrene, on a small farm in Kentucky.

When Mary was a teenager, she was a cheerleader and a singer in a trio called the "Poka Dots." While cheerleading and singing were important to Mary, she always had a desire to serve the Lord. She attended the local Methodist church where she eventually became the youth director. While a sophomore in high school, a football player named Jim Daulton, who was from the wrong side of town, took an interest in her. On September 30, 1956, the two high school sweethearts ran away, lied about their ages, and were married. The couple started their lives together in Somerset, KY where they had their first three children, Jamera (September 1, 1957), David (July 4, 1961), and Nathan (July 2, 1962).

