Obituary: Marie Evelyn Sharar LaMar

Marie Evelyn Sharar LaMar went home on March 12, 2020 after a long and very productive life. Marie spent almost a century ( 91 years) in Northern Arizona. Her love of the High Cold Desert was expressed fervently to those that knew her. Our community of Winslow, Arizona was the love of her life, and she let that be known by her consistent involvement in the many organizations and service committees she enjoyed. The preservation of the magnificent and historic LaPosada was her most cherished endeavor. It remains an oasis in this High Cold Desert. She and her husband Dwight LaMar, who preceded her in death, were married for sixty one years. Marie is survived by one daughter, Beverlee Yvonne Carrell (Dave), grandsons Rhett Cameron Carrell (Heather), and John Houston Carrell (Laura), five great grandchildren, whom she adored.....John Brett Carrell, Nicole Katherine Carrell, Tristan Michael Carrell, Aurianna Therese Carrell, and Liam Callan Carrell.