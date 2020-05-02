Obituary: Daniel Gaska

Dan earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Conservation from California University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1978. Soon after graduation Dan followed his dream and went west to Arizona where his first job was working at the Grand Canyon for Fred Harvey. Dan accepted a position with the Arizona Game and Fish Department on November 15, 1981 as a Hatchery worker at the Canyon Creek Hatchery. He also worked at the Page Springs and Sterling Springs Hatcheries and spent most of his time in the Native Trout program. In June of 1984 Dan graduated from the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy. He was promoted to Wildlife Manager in July of 1989 and was stationed at Tusayan, Arizona. In 1998 Dan transferred to the Williams, Arizona District. In 2004 Dan received a “Commendation for Excellence” from the Department. Dan retired on May 30, 2008 having spent over 26 years serving the Department and the citizens of Arizona. After retirement Dan spent his summers in Cortez, Colorado and winters in southern Arizona.