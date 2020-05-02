Obituary: Daniel Gaska

DANIEL "DAN" GASKA
March 13, 1955 to Jan. 3, 2020
Retired Arizona Game and Fish Officer Dan Gaska passed away suddenly on January 3, 2020 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Dan was born on March 13, 1955 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Robert and Ann Gaska and was 64 at the time of his passing. He had two brothers, Duane and Dennis.
Dan earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Conservation from California University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1978. Soon after graduation Dan followed his dream and went west to Arizona where his first job was working at the Grand Canyon for Fred Harvey. Dan accepted a position with the Arizona Game and Fish Department on November 15, 1981 as a Hatchery worker at the Canyon Creek Hatchery. He also worked at the Page Springs and Sterling Springs Hatcheries and spent most of his time in the Native Trout program. In June of 1984 Dan graduated from the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy. He was promoted to Wildlife Manager in July of 1989 and was stationed at Tusayan, Arizona. In 1998 Dan transferred to the Williams, Arizona District. In 2004 Dan received a “Commendation for Excellence” from the Department. Dan retired on May 30, 2008 having spent over 26 years serving the Department and the citizens of Arizona. After retirement Dan spent his summers in Cortez, Colorado and winters in southern Arizona.
Dan was an avid hunter, especially for elk, and enjoyed training bird dogs, fly fishing, and horseback riding. He enjoyed the great outdoors and everything it had to offer including camping, boating, canoeing, skiing and antler hunting. Dan also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen making all kinds of tasty dishes for his friends.
Dan never married. He was a great guy, a good friend and always had a good story to tell. He will be greatly missed, especially by his “Arizona Family” and his many friends with whom he worked at the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Godspeed to you Dan on your journey to eternity.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for late summer or early fall. An Arizona Game and Fish Department Honor Guard will be present. For additional information please call Mark Minter at 602-769-0281. All who knew Dan are welcome and we would love to hear your stories about our friend. Please bring pictures if you can.
