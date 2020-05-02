Obituary: Billie Smith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billie Smith born on July 23, 1931 in Lawton, OK went to live with her Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer on April 12. Her husband of 63 years Stanley Smith proceeded her in death.

Billie and Stanley married in 1945 in Lawton, OK. In 1947 they moved to Flagstaff, AZ where they raised their children. Billie owned and operated Billie's Pet and Hobby shop for 40 years.

Billie attended First Baptist Church of Lake Havasu. She is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons, 14 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren.

Billie was loved beyond measure and will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

