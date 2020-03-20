Obituary: Alexandra Bakovych

Alexandra Bakovych passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born on June 8, 1939 in Lviv, Ukraine, she traveled throughout Europe during World War II before migrating to the United States at 11 years old. Alexandra was fluent in several languages and gifted in the arts. She received her AA degree from Phoenix College, and her BA and MA degrees in art from Arizona State University. Alexandra was a teacher at Rincon High School in Tucson, Arizona and later an Assistant Professor in art at Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff where she taught drawing, design, jewelry, and other art classes. She was very active in the art education community as a member of the Arizona Art Education Association (AAEA). She was also a member of Route 66 Auto Club and the American Kennel Club in Flagstaff. Alexandra had a great love for nature and animals, particularly dogs. She is remembered dearly by her family as her spirit travels throughout the universe.