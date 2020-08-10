Norman Sharber

Norman Joseph Sharber, the self-declared hundred-and-forty-second-best dad, cook, and husband, departed from this world in early morning August 6th at his home in Bozeman, MT due to illness. His soul has ascended to aggravate the angels and where he “gets to play forever with his two daughters: rows of Hannahs and Rachels all lined up, one for each year of their lives.” On his arrival he was no doubt greeted by his dogs Keyla, the Queen of Dogs, and Sadie, the Best Family Dog Ever (woof!).

Joe was born December 18, 1953 and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in biology from NAU and worked in ornithology at the Museum of Northern Arizona. In 1985, W.L. Gore & Associates, almost against their better judgement, hired this brilliant young man with a stern suggestion that pants are – always – mandatory attire at work. He worked in the Medical Products Division on new product development. Despite a valiant effort at joking his way out of employment, Joe rose to a prominent position on the Medical Device Review Board, applying his sharp intellect to ensure the safety and efficacy of implantable medical devices, and accomplishing far more than he would generally admit (except to those he deemed worthy of a reminder). In 1997, Joe moved to Bozeman with wife Robin and their two daughters. There he worked first with Bridger Medical, then as a consultant to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country. He spent the last years of his professional career with Neuralynx.