Norman Gene Thomas, former astronomer, father of four, long time Flagstonian, and master DIYer, passed away on May 19, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's.

He will be sorely missed.

Norm was born in Alamosa, Colorado on May 1, 1930, the same day that Lowell Observatory announced that the newly discovered Planet X would be called “Pluto”. He got his first telescope by saving up cereal box-tops when he was 9. As a senior in high school he received an Honorable Mention from the Westinghouse Science Talent Search and a scholarship to Adams State College in Alamosa. After a year he transferred to Wesleyan University and earned a BS in Physics. He began working at Wesleyan's Van Vleck Observatory before receiving a draft notice on his wedding day. He married Maryanna on June 3, 1953.

Norm spent two years in the Army as part of a military project to accurately measure the distance across the Pacific using the occultation of stars with the moon. Most of his time was spent in the Philippines, doing his best to set up the telescope for the observations in extreme humidity.