Norman Earl Wallen

FLAGSTAFF - Norman Earl Wallen, son of Richard and Madge Wallen, and brother of George Wallen, was born August 19, 1929, in East Rochester, New York, where he grew up. He graduated from the University of Rochester and served in the US Navy Reserves. He received his Ph.D from Syracuse University and taught courses in research design and statistics to master's and doctoral students for many years. His distinguished career as a professor of Interdisciplinary Education began at the University of Utah in 1957. In 1965, he moved to California to teach at San Francisco State University where he remained until his retirement in 1992. He was a leader in the field of educational research design and statistics.

After his retirement, he moved to Flagstaff with his wife Lina where he became very active in the community. He was a member of the City Council of Flagstaff from April of 1996 to June of 2000; was a volunteer with the Northern Family Health Center and the Coconino Literacy Center; and was active in non-profit organizations including The Diablo Trust, The Sierra Club, The Dry Lake Coalition, and many others.

He had strong ideals and values, was a political activist, and had a love of travel and adventure. An avid hiker, tennis player, and cyclist, he was also a ping-pong player extraordinaire. A lifelong reader, he took up painting in retirement. The paintings he gave his children and grandchildren are cherished treasures. He will be remembered for his love, acceptance, and support of family and friends; for his warm smile, big hugs, quick wit, and sense of humor.

Norm is survived by his wife Lina of Flagstaff, and his five daughters, Kathy Gordon (Greg) of Petaluma CA, Cindy Anderson of Plymouth, CA, Michele Janette (Robbie Bear) of Manhattan, Kansas, Lisa Petersen (Stephen Hester) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Ratna Veronica of Jakarta, Indonesia, and his 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., at The Aspen Room, 2223 North 7th Ave, Suite C, Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hambali-Wallen Scholarship at Coconino Community College Foundation, 2800 South Lone Tree Street, Flagstaff.