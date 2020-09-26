Norma Thimot

Norma was born and raised in Wisconsin farm country and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Chemistry. She lived in Acton, Massachusetts for over thirty years where she raised two children and worked as a chemist. She retired to Flagstaff, Arizona over twenty years ago. She died quietly at home with a view of her beloved mountain. She leaves behind her daughter Linda, her son Brian, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Norma was a life long political activist who championed Women's Rights and fought against social injustice. Donations in her memory may be made to the ACLU.