Noah Ryan Sparks, our beloved son, died unexpectedly on June 24th. Noah was born on March 24th 1997 in Flagstaff. He attended Flagstaff High School, and was nearing completion of a bachelors degree in Digital Culture, Graphic Information Technology at ASU. He was a passionate hockey player on the youth and high school teams throughout his childhood. He loved travel and outdoor adventures with family and friends.

Noah was a kind soul who loved, shared and inspired laughter and friendship. He will always live in the hearts of friends and family with his infectious smile, playful spirit and gentle manner. Noah is survived by his parents, Nancy and Nigel, his brother Silas, sister-in-law Alison, nephew Orion and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Nigel and Nancy wish to thank all in our family and community who nurtured and loved him. With concern for all in this time of Covid, a memorial and celebration of Noah's life must be postponed to a later date.