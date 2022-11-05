Nicholas “Nick” Gabriel III, 70, Dedicated husband, father of four, and friend of many, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Austin House long term care facility in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Nick was born on November 14, 1951, in South Amboy, New Jersey. He was raised in Glendora, California, where he moved as a young child. He graduated from Glendora High School class of 1969, shortly after graduation he moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where he met his wife Carol, of 43 years. They married in 1979 and started a family along with his own business, Coconino Engineering.

He is survived by his wife Carol Gabriel, sons Nicholas (Mallory) and Bryce. Daughters Lindsey and Ashley, grandsons Wyatt (13), Logan (8), Elyas (7), Matrim (5).

He is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas Gabriel II and Ann Oliver Gabriel Cox, Brothers Jay and Dean.

Nick loved to spend hours in the kitchen cooking, using recipes passed down from his grandmother. He loved being “Papa” to his “little ones” (the grandchildren). His other hobbies included genealogy, music and reading.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00am.

We will carry your memory in our hearts, forever!!!!