Natividad Mauri-DeMiguel

Natividad "Naty" Mauri-DeMiguel, age 91, of Flagstaff, passed away on Friday April 15, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born in Madrid, Spain to the late Antonio Mauri and Montserrat Pinilla. Naty married the love of her life Phillip DeMiguel on Valentine's Day in 1953 and was happily married until his passing in 2015. They enjoyed spending time together, and led a robust social life and had many lifelong friendships. She and her husband shared their time between their home in Flagstaff and their beloved "Rancho Campo Verde" entertaining friends and family. Academically, Naty was a driven, accomplished, and determined woman. She graduated with a Master's Degree from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and double-majored in Language and was fluent in (3) languages. She enjoyed teaching others and often challenged her students to always do their best. In her professional career, Naty taught Spanish for the Flagstaff Public School System for almost 30 years. She educated thousands of students and was known for being strict but fair, and well respected with her students and peers alike. Her language expertise led her to ventures as a translator for the Coconino County Courthouse. Naty was also a stellar community member and regarded being a part of Flagstaff which was an important aspect of her life. Despite her hectic academic schedule, she taught catechism, was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, a room mom in the community, and a devoted wife and mother of four at home. Personally, Naty had many talents and interests including culinary skills. Besides being an accomplished seamstress, she knitted and crocheted blankets for each grandchild, baby blankets for family and friends, read and gardened. She enjoyed calligraphy and origami, and dancing and listening to music. You could often find her humming a tune to many different genres of music at any given time. She enjoyed decorating her house and took pride in making people feel special on holidays and birthdays, by always remembering them. Naty also won many 1st place ribbons displaying her crafts, at the county fair. Naty's character was one to be remembered. She had a great sense of humor and preferred to see the bright side of things and despite her small stature, she had a larger than life personality that everyone who knew her considered charming. At a time when women struggled for equality, Naty was spirited and thoughtful and always served as a leader to those around her. She fought cancer multiple times in her life and did so with grace and grit, which made her a great role-model to all who knew her. Naty was preceded in death by her brothers Antonio Mauri, Manolo Mauri, and sons Anthony DeMiguel, and Phillip DeMiguel Jr. Naty is survived by her younger sister Rosmari Mauri: her remaining children Natalie DeMiguel, Frank DeMiguel, and Louis DeMiguel: her grandchildren Nicholas, Lisa, Francesca, Chanté, Brooke, Lucas, Cameron, Hailey, Cody, Jonathan, Aurora and her great-grandchildren, Dorian, Quinn, Isla, and multiple nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Naty requested her funeral service remain private and minimal. In lieu of flowers to honor her memory, donations can be made to the Northern Arizona University Music Scholarship in the name of her late son Phillip M. DeMiguel Jr. #05003 NAU Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid P.O. Box 4108, Flagstaff, Arizona 86011