Nathaniel William Pugh “Nate”, much loved son and brother, passed away unexpectedly June 6, 2020. Born March 29, 1991 in Flagstaff, Nate loved living in his mountain town and enjoyed his work as an electrical technician, with aspirations of becoming a programmer. He graduated from Sinagua High School and was a sponge for knowledge, his curiosity was never ending. From fixing his toy dump truck when he was five to restoring his 1964 Chevy truck, his mechanical aptitude was off the charts. A natural artist and craftsman, Nate was endlessly creative. He was an outdoorsman and plant lover. He would spend hours contemplating the stars and tending to his plants. Connecting to people and animals came easy for him. Above all, Nate was kind and had a remarkable empathy for others. Nate is preceded in death by his grandparents, his uncle and cousin-once-removed. He is survived by his parents, sister, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his faithful furry companion, Maggie. In lieu of flowers, consider doing a random act of kindness in his name. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 17th at 10:00 AM at The Elks Lodge in Flagstaff followed by a luncheon. Masks will be required for the service and the family is encouraging guests to wear Nate's favorite color of purple. Nathaniel, you are our gift from God, Godspeed and rest easy amongst the stars.