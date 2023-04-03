Nathan Navarre
December 28, 2005 – March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023, Nathan Navarre, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the young age of 17.
Nathan loved spending time with his friends. He had a passion for video games, watching Packers games and getting Ahipoki and Dutch Bros after work at the westside Home Depot.
Nathan was known for his sense of humor, silly laugh, compassion for helping others and being one of the smartest kids we know.
Nathan leaves behind a strong family that vows to always keep his memories alive.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on April 7, 2023, at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001.
