With great sadness, we lost a family member on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Nathan Jesus Ruiz passed away at home surrounded by close family in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was 13 years old. He was born April 1, 2006 to Erica Lopez-Ruiz.

His infectious smile, laugh and sweet innocence will be missed greatly. He touched many lives with his special gifts. Nathan enjoyed riding the yellow school bus, watching sports, eating pizza and spending time with all of his family.

We know our grandparents Alfonso and Jessie Lopez await their great-grandson with open arms in Heaven. Nathan is also preceded in his passing by Carmen Corona and Juan Ruiz. He is survived by his mother Erica Lopez-Ruiz and Adrian Ortega, sister Nevaeh Ortega, grandparents (Papa) Alfredo and (Nana) Cathy Ruiz; godparents Cynthia Lopez Ruiz, Richard Duran, Ty and Jessica Martinez and Matthew and Alicia Ruiz; also his cousins Nora, Lily, Carson and Emmett and many more cousins, uncles, aunts, and great uncles/aunts. Nathan really loved his family.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary. Burial will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Flagstaff at 12:00 p.m. The procession from Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary to Calvary Cemetery will begin at 11:30. If you would like to be part of the procession, please be at the mortuary parking lot at 11:00 am. The visitation and graveside will be limited to 10 people at a time with respect to social distancing. A memorial mass will be held on a later date. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.

