Nancy Howard Shoemaker, 83, of Carefree, AZ, passed away peacefully in her home on February 5, 2023. Nancy was born in Flagstaff, AZ on January 15, 1940 to Newell Weaver Howard and Josephine Nichols Howard. Nancy was a graduate of Scottsdale High School and attended Arizona State University (ASU) where she met the love of her life George Gary Shoemaker. Nancy and George were married on November 23, 1960. Nancy settled into the role/lifestyle of army wife while living in Germany and on several military bases in the states. Nancy and George had three daughters, Carol Ann, Colleen Kimbrell and Cynthia Lynn. Nancy was a homemaker while her daughters were young and until George retired from the Army. She then went to work for Valley National Bank where she excelled. She and George moved to Flagstaff, AZ in 1979. She was able to transfer with Valley National Bank as the Northern Arizona Regional Trust Officer. Nancy retired from Valley National Bank (now Chase) in December, 1998, as Vice President/General Manager of the Northern Arizona Trust Division. Nancy loved cooking, gardening, golfing, fashion, and riding motorcycles with George and spending time with family and friends. Nancy was married to George for 62 years. Sadly, he passed on December 18, 2022 and she followed to be with him shortly after. Nancy is survived by her daughters Colleen and Cynthia and her brother N.W. “Bud” Howard and was predeceased by oldest daughter Carol Ann. She had 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.