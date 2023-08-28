PEORIA - Nancy Gean Shryock Jordan, 91, died in Peoria, Arizona on August 17, 2023. Nancy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to Charles Shattuck Shryock and Marion Bonney Shryock on April 20, 1932. She attended Colorado College, where she was a member of Alpha Phi and was crowned Miss Colorado College. She completed her bachelor's degree in education from William Paterson College (now University) and received her master's degree in education from California State University, Fullerton. Nancy married Joseph Francis Jordan on December 26, 1952. While she happily raised her six children, she also participated in activities with the Junior League of Montclair-Newark, NJ, using her creative skills to illustrate promotional materials and make costumes for stage productions and volunteer at the local children's center. She was also a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts and spent hours helping young Girl Scouts earn badges. She returned to college to become a teacher with the goal of getting her bachelor's degree before her oldest child (which she did!). She worked in Special Education throughout her career, starting as a special education teacher's aide and eventually becoming a Lead Instructor for Independent Living in a collaboration between Cypress College and United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County, California. After moving from Dana Point, California to Flagstaff, Arizona, Nancy and Joe enthusiastically immersed themselves in the community. Highlights of her activities include winning countless Blue Ribbons at the Coconino County Fair for her sewing skills. Both Jordans also became site stewards of public lands in Northern Arizona and together they received the 2018 Governor's Archeology Advisory Commission Award for Public Archeology when they were 86 and 87 years old. She was an ardent Arizona Diamondbacks fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching their games in person as often as she could.