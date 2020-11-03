We are heartbroken and forever changed by the passing of our Mom, Sister, Aunt, Nana, Great-Nana, Nancy Carol Todd. Nancy was born on May 17, 1939 and passed peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2020 at the age of 81.

Nancy's Catholic Faith never wavered through all she endured in her life. She loved to share her love for Christ with others. Through all her struggles, no one would have ever known she went without. She was very humble and would give anything she had to someone in need.

Nancy is pre-deceased by her parents, Anna Margaret & Milton Horner; husband of 55 years, Olin Ray Todd, and son Glen Ray Todd. Nancy is survived by her son Bill Todd, daughters Amy Todd, Lyn Horabuena, and Patricia Todd, sisters Mary Elliott and Diane Bolt. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services will be restricted to the family due to COVID-19. You can stream her services through the church YouTube Channel; San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish on November 6th, 2020 @ 10am.

Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with family on the online guestbook at www.norvelowensmortuary.com