Nancy Brown

Nancy (Flaig) Brown, 73, was born August 12, 1946 in Paterson New Jersey passed away after a short illness on June 10, 2020 in a Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix.

She is survived by her sons: Marty Barba, and David Barba, sister Susan Allen and brother Richard Flaig. She was preceded in death by her mother Irma Flaig and father George Flaig.

In May of 1957 our mother packed us three kids in a 1956 Ford Sedan and headed west. Lived in Amarillo Texas for a year and half. Once again packed us in the car and headed for Flagstaff Arizona, arrived in August 1958. To where we lived until our teenage years.

She was an artist in making art of anything she sees in a picture, she also loved making crafts.

Services will be at a later date.

