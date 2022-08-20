Nancy Babbitt Fugatt sadly passed Friday August 5, 2022 at 3:33 pm in Phoenix, Arizona at St Joseph's Hospital. She is survived by her brother Herbert Babbitt, Jr., her two daughters Jennifer Chesebrough and Kathy Hernandez, her granddaughters Chelsea Chesebrough (grandsons Cain and Franco) and Ashley Chesebrough. Nancy was raised in Flagstaff, Az by her parents Herbert and Josephine Babbitt. She earned her masters degree in history and eventually married Richard Ellis Fugatt. They moved to Tucson where she taught grade school and where Richard joined the FBI. Richard was transferred with the FBI and moved them all to Beaumont, Texas in 1966. Nancy and Richard were divorced and she moved with the children back to Flagstaff where she then began working at Grand Canyon Travel. She loved to travel and ultimately purchased the travel agency which she owned until the early 80's when she relocated to Phoenix. Nancy had many things that brought her joy in life and she had a huge heart. She was an avid, passionate fan of horses and could not only tell you lineage, but draw you a perfect picture in minutes. She raised and trained horses and dogs. She had all kinds of animals at any given time, including dogs, cats, a barking, meowing bird, cows, and pigs – for a short time an alligator (none of us particularly 'loved' the alligator). She led 4-H for many years and adored kids. Nancy never allowed any child in need to go without and constantly had a full house. She loved to read and donated her extensive collection of favorite books to Phoenix Mountain Post Acute where she had spent the last several years of her life, having started up a library with a friend. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Services have taken place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society.