Nadine Barlow

Nadine Gail Barlow passed away on August 17, 2020 after a two-year battle with metastatic ovarian cancer.

A native of San Marcos, California, she was an alumna of the University of Arizona, where she received her Bachelor of Science and Doctoral degrees. After postdoctoral appointments at the Lunar and Planetary Institute and NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and a professorship at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida (where she was recognized with the 2002 University Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award), Nadine came to Flagstaff in 2002 to the (then) Department of Physics and Astronomy at NAU.

In her 18 years at NAU, she ascended the academic ranks, eventually becoming Department Chair of Astronomy and Planetary Science. Nadine was the recipient of numerous awards for teaching excellence. Largely responsible for doubling the size of the Department, she grew its curriculum into a Ph.D.-granting program. Nadine supervised many students over the years, both undergraduate and graduate, and was a popular mentor and friend to those under her tutelage. A prize for Undergraduate Research Excellence is being established at NAU's Department of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences in her name.