Monroe Andrew Taranto (Andy), 62, of Williams Arizona, passed away on November 23rd, 2022, after a 5-year battle with ALS. Andy was born on April 19th 1960 to Mary Czamanske and Monroe Taranto in Wurzburg Germany. After Andy graduated from Flagstaff's Coconino High School in 1977, he went on to own and operate several businesses, serve in the Arizona Army National Guard, and worked for the state of Arizona in several capacities. Andy later owned Andy's Home Services LLC. For over 19 years. Andy was married to Linda Marie Taranto for 39 years, and had four children, Matthew, Jennifer, Lydia and Elizabeth, and four grandchildren, Alexis, Ansley, Zach and Weston. Andy was predeceased by his mother, Mary Czamanske. He is survived by his aforementioned wife, children and grandchildren, his father Monroe Taranto, Brother Matthew Taranto and Sister Lydia Taranto. Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, on December 9th 2022, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association of Arizona, an organization Andy felt strongly about.