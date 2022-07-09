Monique Booth, 48, of Flagstaff, Arizona sadly left us on July 1, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Darin and son Jeremy and her loving family. The funeral service will be held in her honor at 10:00 am on Friday, July 15, 2022 at San Francisco de Asis Parish, Flagstaff, Arizona. Full obituary at https://www.norvelowensmortuary.com/
