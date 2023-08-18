Monica Jean Franke

Monica Jean Franke, age 55, passed away peacefully with friends at Lake Powell on Wednesday, July 19 after years of bravely battling illness. Monica was born April 23, 1968, at 7:39 am at Flagstaff Medical Center. She was a 1986 graduate of Flagstaff High School. Monica married Juan Garcia and they had three amazing sons: Joshua, Austin, and Jared. She was always a proud Mom and would do anything for her boys.

Monica worked for two decades in the healthcare field, helping countless people through their own times of need. Monica volunteered with Horses Heroes and Hope, the Historical Society and was a care giver to the aged. She loved and rescued so many animals, had a green thumb, and enjoyed caring for her plants and flowers. Monica could walk into a room of complete strangers and when everyone left you were friends.

Monica is survived by her parents, Burkharde and Ronna Franke, Twin brothers, Chris, and Mark (Jamie), Sons: Joshua, Austin (Julie) and Jared, two cherished grandchildren and a niece and nephew whose lives she touched with love and affection.

A celebration to remember and honor this one-of-a-kind, beautiful woman will be announced in the near future.

May Monica Jean Franke rest in peace with God her Father, her memory forever etched in our hearts.

