Milton G Evans

An avid hunter, fisherman, and conservationist, Milt in 1957 began his volunteer service with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. He and a few other concerned outdoor enthusiasts organized the first hunter safety education classes in Flagstaff at FUSD schools and training at Fort Tuthill and the McCullough Range. At the time Milt said, “I was driven to ensure that our youth knew the proper handling and safety of firearms, proper training about our outdoors and the ethics and conservation of outdoor resource activity. We strive to teach all we can because we do not want any accidents to occur to any of our students.” From 1964 to 1979, Milt was appointed by three AZ governors to serve three consecutive five year terms as an Arizona Game & Fish Commissioner. He served as chairman of the Commission in 1968, 1973, 1974 and 1979.