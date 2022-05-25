On April 25, 2022, long-time Sedona resident and community organizer Millicent Leenhouts passed away from pneumonia at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT. Mrs. Leenhouts and her pre-deceased husband, Thomas Merrell Leenhouts, were passionate supporters of the arts, education, and philanthropic entities in Northern Arizona giving time to a diverse array of organizations including the Sedona Community Foundation, Verde Valley Sinfonietta, Northern Arizona Museum, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Music Sedona, and Red Rock State Park. For her life-long devotion to Sedona, Spirit of Sedona awarded her the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

In 1963, Dr. and Mrs. Leenhouts settled in Flagstaff raising a family of four children and became actively involved in the arts and cultural affairs of the community. The family lived in Scottsdale from 1974-76, but eventually settled in Sedona to be near Tom's parents, Margaret and Willis Leenhouts.

Mille was an eminent philanthropist in Sedona and Flagstaff serving on the boards of the Flagstaff Symphony Association, Young Audiences of Northern Arizona and Chamber Music Sedona as well as serving as a Muse for the Northern Arizona Museum. She was an original member of the advisory board for the Arizona Community Foundation's Sedona affiliate and was the trustee of the Thomas M. Leenhouts, M.D. Northern Arizona Endowment for the Arts, which has funded the Emerging Artist Series and the Kids Concert Club of the Verde Valley Sinfonietta as well as musical programs in Sedona's elementary schools. A noted and convivial hostess, Mille ran many successful fundraisers for Northern Arizona's artistic, educational, and political institutions entertaining luminaries as diverse as Arizona politician Bruce Babbitt and world-renowned cellist Janos Starker.

Despite her busy philanthropic schedule, Mille was a devoted mother with many hobbies and an active social life. She enthusiastically embraced leadership roles in the Cub Scouts and Northern Arizona 4-H in which her children were involved. Mille was extremely adept at household arts engaging in needlepoint, cross-stitching and quilt-making. Later in life she learned to work with glass to create tables and mirrors.

Most of all, Millicent Leenhouts is remembered for her quick wit and warm heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to the Thomas M. Leenhouts, M.D. Northern Arizona Endowment for the Arts. Donations to the Endowment can be made to the Greater Sedona Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arizona Community Foundation, at P.O. Box 558, Sedona, AZ, 86339. Please specify the donation is for the T.M. Leenhouts Arts Endowment.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be held in mid-August specific date to be announced.