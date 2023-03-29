Michael Martin Blancarte

Michael Martin Blancarte, friend to all, passed away on March 26, 2023. Those who knew Michael knew that he had a vibrant personality. He loved spending time with the people he cared about most. He preferred to stay indoors and enjoyed playing computer games, hanging out with friends, reading/listening to audiobooks, and everything/anything LGBTQ+. He liked watching movies and talking in depth about the films after. He especially loved taking his bubble baths.

Michael always had an appetite for knowledge to further understand things that were of interest to him. He was going to school at Northern Arizona University to receive'a bachelor's degree in Linguistics.

In Michael's nature he was always someone to come to when you needed advice or someone to listen to you. His ability to be genuine and thoughtful with his words showed how much he truly cared. Even if you disagreed with him, he would always respect the choices and decisions you made. He considered himself as being critical, however this always came from a place of sincerity. He always wanted the best for the people he cared about.

He is survived by his mother, Maggie Blancarte, father, Nick and wife Irene Blancarte, brothers Brian Wade, Jim, Daniel, and Nicholas, sisters Marissa Compau and Nichole, grandparents Emma Martinez and Mari Blancarte, also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents Frank Martinez and Sotero Blancarte.

Michael will forever be remembered as someone that could make you laugh, someone that you could confide in, and a person that was driven by their passions. We will love you Michael, always and forever.

Funeral/Viewing Service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, 1:00-4:00 pm at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.