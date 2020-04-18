× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is with deep regret that Michael Edward Frazier has gone to meet his Savior on March 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandfathers, uncle Steve and is survived by his daughter Kinsley Gene, parents John E. Frazier, Paula R. Ray and siblings Andrea, Jonathan, Ryan, Rollie and Nina, his partner Lindsey and many loving family members, as well as treasured friends. Michael was able to talk to his Savior and ask forgiveness prior to his sudden death which gives his family great relief.

Michael lived a very real life striving to be the very best at everything he was involved in. As a graduate of Coconino High School, attending college and having achieved employment as a helicopter mechanic with Boeing Transportation, which he deeply enjoyed. Michael loved people, was always forgiving and very respectful as a human being. His charm and laughter will always be remembered in addition to the love of his daughter and family, he never wanted to disappoint anyone.

The memorial service for Michael will be scheduled at a later date due to the current conditions. Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary will update their website once a date and time are determined.

