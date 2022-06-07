Michael Beirne Leary of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away on Thursday June 2nd, 2022, at age 72 after a long illness. Born August 6th, 1949, in Lexington, Virginia, he was the son of John P. Leary, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Leary (nee McCormick).

He received a master's degree in Landscape Architecture at the University of Virginia. After several years of urban planning he returned to Lexington and began his own landscape architecture and design firm. He was involved in community affairs in Lexington including Rotary and RACC. His favorite project in Lexington was site selection through the completion of phase 1 of the Virginia Horse Center.

He was always fascinated with the Southwest, and after two wonderful years of exploring around St. George, Utah, he and his wife Lee relocated to Flagstaff. He was employed as a project manager by the National Park Service, primarily at the Grand Canyon, then at SOAR. In Flagstaff, he was a member of Rotary and the Planning and Zoning commission. He retired from the park service in 2017. He was very committed to the philosophy of conservation and preservation of public lands.

Michael was very much an outdoor man who enjoyed fishing, hiking in the red rocks, and swimming in Goshen Pass, Virginia.

He was a man of discerning eye who saw design in everything around him.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother John P. Leary III. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Lee Murphy Leary, sister Nora Champe Leary of St. Louis, Missouri, many cousins and friends.

He loved dogs, particularly German Shepherds, and if one wishes to make a memorial contribution please consider an animal shelter of your choice. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Lexington at a later date.