Michael Allen Mohr

Michael Allen Mohr of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, after a short illness.

Born November 1, 1977, to Richard and Ingrid Junker Mohr in El Paso, TX, he grew up in Texas, Germany, Georgia, Alabama, and Arizona as part of many military moves. He attended Permian High School in Odessa, TX before joining the Army in November 1999, as a Blackhawk Helicopter Mechanic.

Michael served proudly in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom with his unit that went from Kuwait to Baghdad in 2003 and was Honorably Discharged in May 2005. SGT Mohr was awarded an Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM), 3 Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, War on Terrorism Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Aircraft Crewman Badge.

After the military, he pursued a career in Helicopter Maintenance. He also earned a degree in Computer Programming and wrote a computer program to track aircraft repair and parts which is currently being used in the aircraft industry.Michael enjoyed boating, fishing, water-skiing, hunting and, of course, grilling steaks and smoking briskets. While on R&R in the Middle East, he got to water-ski in the Persian Gulf. He liked to kid around and make people laugh and smile with his songs he sang and stories of his travels and adventures. In recent years he enjoyed taking care of horses with his little companion Goya, his dachshund, constantly at his side.

Michael was the proud father of a son, Arthur Michael Mohr, whom he loved and admired and shared with Kinga Zielinska Mohr. Michael married Joanne Graham in May 2019. They enjoyed their years together exploring the mountains of Arizona, hunting, fishing, and visiting National Parks and the California seashore.

Michael is survived by his wife Joanne Graham Mohr of Flagstaff AZ; son Arthur Mohr, Zabi Rog, Poland; father Richard (Robbie) Mohr, Haslet, TX; mother Ingrid Mohr, Odessa TX; brother Marcus Mohr, Las Vegas, NV as well as two nieces.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends was held in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 15, 2023. Michael requested his ashes be spread at a few of his favorite places.