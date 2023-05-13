Melvin Hamilton
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Melvin Hamilton, March 20, 1934-December 15, 2022, will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona. There will be time to gather for lunch together at the Elks Lodge following the service.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
