Melvin Dean Hamilton of Flagstaff, AZ went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2022 after a life full of love, laughter and family.

Born on March 20, 1934 in Weskan, KS to Elva and Lloyd Hamilton, Mel was part of a large family where he grew up on a farm, learned to drive at the age of 10, and gained his ability to both work and play hard.

Mel had a long life full of captivating experiences shared through stories, and adventures shared with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren including trail riding, hiking, sledding, building, creating and treasure hunting. He taught many of us the value of hard work, how to drive, how to live and how to love. Mel loved to work with his hands and held a number of jobs using his mechanical skills including mining in Colorado, before settling in Flagstaff where he got a job at Arizona Department of Transportation and spent the majority of his career leading a traffic maintenance crew that striped the highways in the summer and plowed the snow in the winter. Mel retired from ADOT in 1999 and enjoyed his retirement with time spent working on projects on his property and visiting family in Oregon, Colorado, and Kansas.

Mel married the love of his life Jean Pittman on April 13, 1981 and together they built a loving home where all were welcome on a small piece of property north of Flagstaff with a stunning view of the San Francisco Peaks. Mel’s daughters Anna (Andre) and Becky (and Randy DeWitt) and grandson James (and Tasibah Carrillo) and great grand-daughters Juniper, and Scarlett (Carrillo) have many memories of fun times with family on their property. Jean’s children and their spouses John and Lena Pittman, Jim and Tana Pittman, Jeri and Ken Puccio, Tammy and Chris Rouse, and Russell and Trish Pittman and their children and grandchildren also enjoyed their visits and fun at “Grandma and Grandpa’s” house. Mel and Jean always welcomed their extended family with a warm meal and an offer for off road adventures, hikes, sledding or impromptu trips to the Grand Canyon. We all loved these adventures as well as our times together at home working on a puzzle, watching Diamondbacks or Suns games, or enjoying the view of the sun setting over the mountains.

Other people’s cast off “junk” often became “recyclables” to Mel. He could fix almost anything and gave new life to any number of objects by recycling/welding/laser cutting found metal objects into bicycles, toys, yard art, and statues.

Mel’s family will always remember him for the mischievous twinkle in his eye, humor, warm hugs, common sense approach to life, numerous stories, love of the outdoors, and ability to take a nap almost anywhere.

Mel is survived by Jean, her children and spouses, his daughters Anna and Becky, sisters Melva and Aleta, brother Gilbert, and numerous grandchildren. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Morris, sister Lucille and beloved grandchildren Becky and Harley Pittman.

As Jean has often said, Mel was “a good Christian man” who loved her dearly. His family and loved ones were the light of his life. We have had the benefit of feeling the unwavering support of his love and pride and the numerous spoken and unspoken lessons that he taught us. He will be missed.

Mel’s celebration of life will be held on a future date once the family has determined the best timing to gather. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.