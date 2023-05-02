Maxwell Loren Symmonds

Maxwell Loren Symmonds, of Rimrock, Arizona, and formerly of Hamilton, passed away on February 22, 2023. Max was born on September 16, 1928 in Nauvoo, Illinois, the son of John L. and Genevieve Markley Symmonds.

He enlisted in the Air Force on October 1, 1948 as an armament technician and retired January 1, 1970 as a Master Sergeant, having served his country for 22 years, including the Korean War.

He married Mary Thews of Keokuk, Iowa and they later divorced. He married Mary Katherine Chrisman of Arizona and she preceded him in death. He later married Frankie Fae Lightfoot and she preceded him in death on February 17, 2023.Max was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and sports. He returned to Hamilton many times to spend time with his mother, siblings and to visit Possum Holler North of Hamilton where he grew up.

Max is survived by his two daughters, Katherine Green, and Dawn Brown, both of Rawlins, Wyoming, and his son, Shawn of Norway, South Carolina. He is also survived by one brother, John R. (Judy) Symmonds of Benson, North Carolina, two sisters, Faye Rairden, of Keokuk, Iowa, and Alice Jean Hartweg of Hamilton. He is also survived by many grandchildren, Johnnie, David, Sunshine, Kelly, Max, Tara, Travis, Shawna, Hali, Monique and Christopher, many great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael John Symmonds of Arizona, his parents, three brothers, Robert Symmonds, Ray Gene Symmonds, Raymond(Butch)Symmonds, four sisters, Fern Davies, Dorothy Dawson, Ruth Kraft, and Betty Wright.