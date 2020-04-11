× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maximo N. Marcilla age 54, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Max was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on June 7, 1965 to Maximo P. and Maria L. Marcilla whom preceded him in death.

Max Marcilla was the owner and president of Maximum Roofing Inc, which he started in 1999 and built to a successful business. Among the business community he was admired and respected for his hard work and always being a fair and honest businessman.

Max will be remembered first and foremost for his love for and devotion to God, his wife and his children. Max enjoyed spending time with family at home or vacationing, among other things including Star Wars, anything Disney related, gardening, and of course Steelers football.

Max was an active member of Presence Community Church where he and his family worshiped under Pastor Philemon Wachara.

His memory will live on through the work he completed throughout the community around Flagstaff to include roofing, volunteering for youth sports, and donating to many charities. Max will be forever remembered for the amount of love, compassion and grace he showed to anyone in need.