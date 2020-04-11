Maximo N. Marcilla age 54, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Max was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on June 7, 1965 to Maximo P. and Maria L. Marcilla whom preceded him in death.
Max Marcilla was the owner and president of Maximum Roofing Inc, which he started in 1999 and built to a successful business. Among the business community he was admired and respected for his hard work and always being a fair and honest businessman.
Max will be remembered first and foremost for his love for and devotion to God, his wife and his children. Max enjoyed spending time with family at home or vacationing, among other things including Star Wars, anything Disney related, gardening, and of course Steelers football.
Max was an active member of Presence Community Church where he and his family worshiped under Pastor Philemon Wachara.
His memory will live on through the work he completed throughout the community around Flagstaff to include roofing, volunteering for youth sports, and donating to many charities. Max will be forever remembered for the amount of love, compassion and grace he showed to anyone in need.
Max is survived by his wife of 20 years Diana L. Marcilla and his children, Darcell L. Johnson, Anely M. Marcilla and Maximo I. Marcilla and only brother, Joe P. Marcilla (Nora).
Max was an amazing man that is loved, is missed, and will forever be cherished. Max's life would seem too short, but those who were impacted by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.
Heaven gained the most beautiful soul, and we cannot wait to be reunited with him in Glory once again.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
