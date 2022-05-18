Max Jerrell passed away last November at his home in Flagstaff (no services were held at that time). Fortunately, we now have the opportunity to honor Max's memory in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 5, 2022 (details at end of this notice).

Max came to Flagstaff in 1981 as a professor for Northern Arizona University in the College of Business, retiring in 2007. In 1993 he retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel after 25 years of active and reserve service.

Those who knew Max well acknowledged he was a true gentleman who shared a variety of interests with the community. Over the years his fondness for photography, classical music, fine food, lively conversation, arts and artists, gardening, and university colleagues enriched his life and provided lasting friendships. He also treasured his visits with family members, friends (and U of Kentucky basketball fans), Air Force associates, and college classmates; although these visits were limited to online messaging and phone calls for the past few years. Max so regretted losing the ability to travel easily.

Please join and share in a Celebration to honor Max and a life well lived. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:30 pm, Little America Hotel, 2515 East Butler Avenue in Flagstaff, reception immediately following.