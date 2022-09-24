Mary Yvonne Baur, 75, passed away, unexpectedly in Colorado Springs Colorado on September 14, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 10, 1947, in Tell City, Indiana, daughter of the late Casper and Mildred (Gengelbach) Hagedorn.

Yvonne was a 1965 graduate of Tell City High School. She married Gary, her high school sweetheart, and they moved to Long Beach, California where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. After his service in the Vietnam War and honorable discharge, they relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona to raise their family.

Yvonne worked at Ralston Purina, retiring after more than 25 years of service. Yvonne and Gary moved back home to Tell City in 2007, where they spent many of their retired years traveling and looking for treatment options for Gary's rare cancer. A few years after Gary's passing, she moved to be closer to family in Colorado Springs and to enjoy everything that Colorado had to offer.

Yvonne was a world traveler, devout Catholic, and loving mother and Baba. She loved reading, knitting and watching Hallmark movies; but

more than anything, being surrounded by her family and friends was always where her heart was most content.

She is survived by her two sons, Greg Baur (Vicky) and Geoff Baur (Amy), daughter Emily Micena (Chris), her six grandchildren, Ciera (Sam), Casidy (Trevor), Nicholas, Sophie, Adeline, Meredith, and step-grandson, Anthony, five siblings, Joe Wayne Hagedorn, Sharon Smith, Richard Hagedorn, Jerry Hagedorn and Cathy

Bower, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and beloved husband of 51 years, Gary L. Baur.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday October 28, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City, Indiana or Our Lady of the

Pines Catholic Church in Black Forest, Colorado. Additionally, the family invites you to consider donating blood, plasma, or platelets to your local blood bank in honor of Yvonne.

Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is assisting with arrangments.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net