Mary (Lopez) Martinez

Mary (Lopez) Martinez went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2023.

She is survived by her husband Pablo Martinez, 6 children: Monica, Dewayne, Angela (James), Valorie (Toby), Matthew (Laurie), Joe (Mary), 30 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, her brother Larry Lopez, 2 sisters Ida Valencia, Floripa Layva, all whom she loved very much.

Mary was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Vicente and Rosa Lopez, sister Sylvia Najar and brother Ernie Lopez.