Mary L Scheel

Mary L Scheel

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Mary L. Scheel, passed away in Page, Arizona. Mary was born in Pasadena, California to Charles Wyatt and his wife Emma Kimball on February 20, 1950.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Emma Kimball, father Charles Wyatt, Aunt Allison Kimball, and her nephew, CJ Wyatt. Mary is survived by her daughter Catherine Williams, son William Scheel, brother Mayo Wyatt, and her three grandchildren, Kaylee, Adam, and Devere.

We will be having a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Gone West Restaurant, from 2 to 4 pm.

