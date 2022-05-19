Mary Katherine Norton-Martin

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Katie. She was a gifted artist, healer and cultivator of an inclusive community. Her nurturing spirit and healing hands deeply touched countless people. She is survived by an ocean of loving family members and friends who will continue to carry forward her legacy of kindness and generosity.
