Mary Alice Esparza, 77, was born May 2, 1943, in Flagstaff, Arizona and deceased on May 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones.
She is survived by her children: Ronald Esparza, Kerry Esparza, Lois Esparza, and Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan; daughter-in-law, Estifania Esparza, and son-in-law, Shane Stoffregan. grandchildren: Geno Esparza and Ileen Esparza. Siblings: sister, Francis Osegueda, and brother, Rupert Osegueda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Esparza.
Mary Alice Esparza was a devoted wife and dedicated mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a public servant who worked in the Clark County School District for over 30 years. She worked at the "El Charro," Mexican restaurant with her sisters Caroline and Francis and this is where she met and later married her husband Frank Esparza. She will deeply be missed by friends & family, and all who knew her.
