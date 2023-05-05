Marvin Matani Julius Otenyo sadly passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ. He was a loving son, brother, and friend, who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. Marvin was a beautiful person who will be remembered as a kind and generous soul. He was a person of great integrity, compassion, and strength, and he touched the lives of many people in our community.
A lifelong athlete, Marvin played football during his time at Flagstaff High School, and continued to enjoy watching sports, playing soccer, and snowboarding. After achieving his dream of earning a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Northern Arizona University, Marvin worked as a banker.
He is dearly loved by his communities in Flagstaff and in Kenya, especially his Father, Eric Otenyo, Mother, Mary Otenyo, Sister, Jane Otenyo, Sister, Sophy Sakwa and Brother-in-Law Colin Pedron and many relatives and friends. Marvin’s final resting place will be in his ancestral home in western Kenya. To honor Marvin’s memory there will be a celebration of his life. The date is to be determined upon his family’s return from Kenya.
Marvin’s family thanks the community for their love, care and support.
