Martin Jose Tachias, 58, of Flagstaff passed away September 16, 2022. Martin was born March 5, 1964 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Ernesto & Eloisa Tachias. Martin enjoyed being a mariachi and listing to Mexican music.

Martin is preceded in death by his mother Eloisa Tachias and brothers Mario, Orlando and Paul Tachias.

Martin is survived by his daughter Nikki (Alonso), son Javier, grandchildren Alonso Huerta, Lorenso Huerta, father Ernesto Tachias and sister Irene (Charles).

A service of remembrance will be Friday, September 23rd at 3pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowenmortuary.com