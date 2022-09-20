 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martin Jose Tachias

  • 0
Martin Jose Tachias

Martin Jose Tachias, 58, of Flagstaff passed away September 16, 2022. Martin was born March 5, 1964 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Ernesto & Eloisa Tachias. Martin enjoyed being a mariachi and listing to Mexican music.

Martin is preceded in death by his mother Eloisa Tachias and brothers Mario, Orlando and Paul Tachias.

Martin is survived by his daughter Nikki (Alonso), son Javier, grandchildren Alonso Huerta, Lorenso Huerta, father Ernesto Tachias and sister Irene (Charles).

A service of remembrance will be Friday, September 23rd at 3pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowenmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)