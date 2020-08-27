Mark Pentecost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark J. Pentecost, 67, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on September 11, 1952 to Vince and Margaret Pentecost. He attended East Flagstaff Junior High and graduated from Coconino High School. He also attended ASU and NAU. He spent his life in Arizona where he worked as a carpenter and for Southwest Hardware, earning recognition as ‘Salesman of the Year'. Ultimately, he returned to the family business in Flagstaff, Pennies General Store, that was started by his grandparents in the 1950's, until it closed in the 90's.

He had a passion for history and politics. He was a font of knowledge on many things that will be sorely missed by friends and family alike. He always liked a good book, good talk and a good joke, even the ubiquitous ‘Dad Joke'. He had a great sense of humor, such as naming the potbellied pig Jimmy Dean, who lived a good life and died of old age. He could be a prankster and suffered different forms of retribution from family and friends for it.