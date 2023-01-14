Mark DiMatteo

Mark Edward DiMatteo, 65, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2023 in

Houston, Texas. His deep love of family and always ready wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday January 14, 2023 at Klein Funeral Home,

9719 Wortham Blvd, Houston TX, with visitation at 9 am and service at 10 am.