We are saddened to announce the passing of Marilyn Joyce Pate, 82, on November 10th, 2022. Marilyn passed away surrounded by her loved ones at the Olivia White Hospice House in Flagstaff AZ.

Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband, William Pate, son and daughter-in-law Paul and Eva Pate, granddaughter and grandson-in-law Mindy and Sean Lee, brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Trudy Velting and other family and friends.

Marilyn was very grounded in her faith and gave generously of her time through the creation of Northland Hospice and her many other charitable contributions. She loved caring for others in their time of need, baking, sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.

Family and friends are invited to join Marilyn's memorial service on December 10th, 2022 at 11:00am at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E Rte 66, Flagstaff, AZ.

Keeping with Marilyn's heart of generosity, it was her request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Northland Hospice and the Olivia White Hospice House in her memory.